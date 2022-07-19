Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Color Star’s Partner Team Villarreal CF Organizes Youth Training Camps in the United States.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team from La Liga, Villarreal CF, recently held a youth soccer training camp in New York, United States. The team’s manager, Unai Emery, represented the team in person to coach and be interviewed by the media.

Villarreal CF has been a formidable team on the football pitch in recent years, especially during this year’s UEFA Champions League tournament. Villarreal broke into the semi-finals with a superb show of skill, and the world as well as its fans have given the “Yellow Submarine” high opinion and praise.

A sum of 6384101 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.94M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.136 and dropped to a low of $0.1278 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1300, while it was recorded at 0.1288 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3451 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.53% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 372,347, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 171,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 456,490 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 192,463 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 331,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,338 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 191,614 shares during the same period.