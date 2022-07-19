Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] moved up 1.01: Why It’s Important

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $37.17 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group to Expand Wealth Management Business with Acquisition of Paladin Advisors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced a definitive agreement to purchase select assets and liabilities of Paladin Advisors, an independent, registered investment advisor headquartered in Kensington, New Hampshire. This acquisition strengthens Citizens’ presence in an important geography, while bringing additional investment capabilities to the Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth team.

“This acquisition will strengthen our wealth management business, as we gain additional reach and Paladin’s fresh asset allocation investment strategy, which complements our established approach,” said Chris Weyrauch, Head of Citizens Wealth Management. “We’re excited to welcome such a talented team and have them join our well-regarded, fast growing wealth management platform.”.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 422.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.48 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $37.08 to $38.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 7477216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $47.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 36.07 for the last single week of trading, and 45.81 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 2.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $17,158 million, or 88.60% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,264,291, which is approximately -0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,436,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.04 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 37,339,927 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 29,054,685 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 399,843,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,238,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,947,011 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,498,895 shares during the same period.