Citigroup slashes price target on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] – find out why.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $10.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Missouri.

State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to Reach Over 130,000 Potential Customers in Missouri by End of 2023.

Brightspeed today announced that it will build a large segment of its planned fiber optics network in Missouri, where it expects to deliver, by end of 2023, over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of nineteen counties in the first phase of construction in the state. Brightspeed plans an additional 180,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 310,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Missouri operating territory.

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.99 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $10.75 to $10.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.10M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 6771353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $8,642 million, or 79.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,137,605, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,635,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $782.54 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -25.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 64,571,320 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 86,695,433 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 651,137,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 802,404,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,609,135 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,552,828 shares during the same period.