Citigroup lifts Qudian Inc. [QD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.67. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Qudian Provides QD Food Progress Report.

Qudian Inc.Â (“Qudian” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company inÂ China, today provided an update on its ready-to-cook meal business under the brand of QD Food, including its operational progress and recent initiatives. Introduced in March 2022, QD Food is Qudian’s latest strategic venture leveraging its technology capabilities to create innovative consumer products and services.

Since its inception, QD Food has made remarkable progress. As of July 18, 2022, the Company has 15 warehousing, assembly and packaging facilities, delivering products to over 200 cities and towns across China. Consumers can currently place orders through three channels, Douyin’s livestreaming platform, QD Food’s WeChat mini-program, and the QD Food App. Presently, QD Food offers over 10 dishes, including delicious classic dishes such as boiled fish with pickled cabbage, steamed pork with rice flour and beer-braised duck, which are well-liked by the consumers and receiving much positive feedback.

Qudian Inc. stock has also gained 50.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QD stock has inclined by 51.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.05% and gained 72.32% year-on date.

The market cap for QD stock reached $382.70 million, with 253.74 million shares outstanding and 176.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, QD reached a trading volume of 113954496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 21.80.

QD stock trade performance evaluation

Qudian Inc. [QD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.45. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 49.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9641, while it was recorded at 1.2440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1380 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.15 and a Gross Margin at +77.07. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.29.

Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qudian Inc. [QD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -3.33%.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 24.80% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,176,408, which is approximately -5.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., holding 5,472,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.51 million in QD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5.54 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly 978.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 8,837,849 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 16,017,565 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,738,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,593,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,792 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,929,267 shares during the same period.