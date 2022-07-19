Barclays PLC [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $23.10 billion, down -29.95% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Barclays Research takes stock of the effects of Russiaâ€™s war with Ukraine in the 2022 Equity Gilt Study.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Barclays Research today released the 67th edition of the Equity Gilt Study (EGS), a flagship annual publication. Combining market-leading macro analysis with a unique multi-asset dataset spanning over 100 years, this yearâ€™s report takes stock of the effects of Russiaâ€™s war with Ukraine.

Barclaysâ€™ Research analysts survey the future of the European monetary union, arguing that Europe has often moved towards further integration during crises, and the recent past is no exception. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have forced member states toward more fiscal and political co-operation. This includes a common diplomacy and defense policy, as well as a common energy policy.

Over the last 12 months, BCS stock dropped by -23.44%. The one-year Barclays PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.3. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.40 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, BCS stock reached a trading volume of 9139582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 312.56.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.77% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91. Barclays PLCâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.72.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.75. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $76,042 per employee.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $953 million, or 3.20% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,738,310, which is approximately 0.94% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,674,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.64 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $61.78 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 5.083% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 24,543,583 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 11,254,639 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 95,718,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,517,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,861,455 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,916,064 shares during the same period.