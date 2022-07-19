Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $210

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 2.64% or 2.92 points to close at $113.55 with a heavy trading volume of 83796943 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Amazon.com to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

It opened the trading session at $112.50, the shares rose to $115.59 and dropped to $111.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded -31.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 89.60M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 83796943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $173.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $170 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 3600 to 3450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.27% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -37.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.16, while it was recorded at 111.11 for the last single week of trading, and 148.73 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 40.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $691,413 million, or 60.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 679,309,960, which is approximately 1.627% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,877,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.19 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.68 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.518% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,361 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 299,933,631 shares. Additionally, 1,588 investors decreased positions by around 311,575,761 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 5,477,556,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,089,065,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,210,020 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 19,908,440 shares during the same period.