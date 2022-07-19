Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] stock Reiterated by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $140

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] slipped around -2.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $109.91 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enterprises can now manage company-issued and BYO Chrome devices with BlackBerry UEM to boost productivity and security.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM, providing the full suite of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

Alphabet Inc. stock is now -24.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOOG Stock saw the intraday high of $114.80 and lowest of $109.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 152.10, which means current price is +7.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.47M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 33243039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $3047.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $3200 to $3000. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3150, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 3660 to 3850.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30.

How has GOOG stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, GOOG shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.02, while it was recorded at 112.23 for the last single week of trading, and 131.97 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.51 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 17.06%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

There are presently around $462,831 million, or 66.07% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,192,982, which is approximately 0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,016,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.89 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $27.37 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -8.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,595 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 11,582,539 shares. Additionally, 1,448 investors decreased positions by around 13,297,293 shares, while 544 investors held positions by with 180,335,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,215,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 563,154 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 502,797 shares during the same period.