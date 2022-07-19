Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Is Currently 3.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.70%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Over the last 12 months, ABNB stock dropped by -27.28%. The one-year Airbnb Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.43. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.79 billion, with 635.31 million shares outstanding and 367.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, ABNB stock reached a trading volume of 7115366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $172.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $214 to $200, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.84, while it was recorded at 95.11 for the last single week of trading, and 152.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,412 million, or 63.10% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,519,356, which is approximately -1.886% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,801,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.45 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 6.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 33,017,067 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 23,701,697 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 180,046,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,765,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,731,283 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 6,717,808 shares during the same period.