why Energy Transfer LP [ET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.47

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] traded at a high on 07/15/22, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the dayâ€™ session at $9.82. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Sunoco LP Announces 2Q 2022 Earnings Release and Call Timing.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN”) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN’s results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12915860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Transfer LP stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for ET stock reached $29.81 billion, with 3.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.27M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 12915860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $15.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.97% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LPâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LPâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $12,001 million, or 39.40% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 184,681,477, which is approximately 7.653% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 19.72% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 89,916,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $882.98 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $634.16 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 10.884% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 116,214,009 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 67,926,687 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 1,037,926,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,222,067,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,132,933 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,174,706 shares during the same period.