Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $37

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.12 during the day while it closed the day at $34.78. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser to Release Second Quarter Results on July 29.

Webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser CompanyÂ (NYSE: WY) will release second quarter 2022 results on Friday, July 29, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock has also loss -0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WY stock has declined by -13.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.23% and lost -12.51% year-on date.

The market cap for WY stock reached $25.58 billion, with 747.51 million shares outstanding and 742.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 15031759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $41.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.54, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 38.35 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Companyâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,281 million, or 84.30% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,519,772, which is approximately 1.531% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,430,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.36 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -14.706% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 42,589,544 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 42,937,345 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 526,346,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 611,873,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,312,277 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,928,825 shares during the same period.