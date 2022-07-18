Wall Street Analyst Initiated Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $21.67 on 07/15/22. The dayâ€™s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.765, while the highest price level was $21.78. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol “PUMXF”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the new symbol “PUMXF” at the opening of trading this morning.

No further action is required from existing U.S. shareholders. Current and new U.S. investors can find the Company’s recent financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.32 percent and weekly performance of -3.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.17M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 24419025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $48.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $35, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 78 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.65% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -53.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.97, while it was recorded at 21.32 for the last single week of trading, and 34.70 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.75%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,884 million, or 74.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 127,301,358, which is approximately 8.798% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,767,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.75 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.001% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 667 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 149,204,986 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 155,285,733 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 1,120,687,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,425,178,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,997,659 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 42,444,651 shares during the same period.