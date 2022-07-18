United States Steel Corporation [X] is -25.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.75 during the day while it closed the day at $17.73. The company report on June 28, 2022 that U. S. Steel Announces Update on Metallics Strategy.

By upgrading iron ore capabilities in Minnesota and repurposing blast furnaces at Granite City Works in Illinois with SunCoke Energy, the Company aims to expand its domestic, low-cost iron ore advantage.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today it would expand its low-cost iron ore competitive advantage and increase its self-sufficiency by supplying domestic feedstock to its growing fleet of electric arc furnaces (EAFs). The Company expects related improvements to its capital and carbon intensity and financial performance from anticipated future internal and external EAF demand.

United States Steel Corporation stock has also gained 0.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, X stock has declined by -51.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.01% and lost -25.54% year-on date.

The market cap for X stock reached $4.52 billion, with 261.45 million shares outstanding and 256.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.02M shares, X reached a trading volume of 9664090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $31, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.01% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -23.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.62 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 25.50 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporationâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,520 million, or 77.00% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,977,640, which is approximately -3.842% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,594,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.61 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $207.16 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 90.318% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 46,919,246 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 36,707,714 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 114,893,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,520,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,731,054 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 9,687,197 shares during the same period.