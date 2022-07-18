United Maritime Corporation [USEA] moved up 175.91: Why It’s Important

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] jumped around 3.87 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.07 at the close of the session, up 175.91%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that United Maritime Announces Accretive Acquisition of a Fleet ofÂ Four Aframax Petroleum Tankers.

United Maritime Corporation (the â€œCompanyâ€ or â€œUnitedâ€) (NASDAQ: USEA) announced today that it has entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to purchase a fleet of four tanker vessels, consisting of two Aframax oil tankers and two LR2 product tankers, with prompt deliveries.

The two Aframax crude tankers were built in 2006 at a reputable yard in South Korea and have a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 114,000 deadweight (â€œdwtâ€) tons each, while the two LR2 product tankers were built in 2008 at reputable yards in China and have a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 109,000 dwt each.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, USEA reached a trading volume of 104121304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit N/A. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

19 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 47,592 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 10,727 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 12,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,691 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 7,278 shares during the same period.