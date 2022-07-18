Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: Whatâ€™s Next?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] price plunged by -30.04 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Synthetic Biologics Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of one (1) share of common stock for every ten (10) shares of common stock, effective as of 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on July 25, 2022 (the â€œEffective Dateâ€). The Companyâ€™s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on July 25, 2022. The reverse stock split was authorized by the Companyâ€™s Board of Directors on July 11, 2022. Pursuant to the laws of the State of Nevada, the Companyâ€™s state of incorporation, the Companyâ€™s Board of Directors has the authority to effect a reverse stock split without shareholder approval if the number of authorized shares of common stock and the number of outstanding shares of common stock are proportionally reduced. The Company will file a certificate of change to its articles of incorporation, as amended, with the Secretary of State of Nevada to effect the reverse stock split. The Companyâ€™s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the stock ticker â€œSYNâ€ but will trade under the new CUSIP number 87164U409.

As a result of the reverse split, each ten (10) pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one (1) new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from 158,437,840 shares to 15,843,784 shares.

A sum of 8952638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 756.37K shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.20 and dropped to a low of $0.15 until finishing in the latest session at $0.16.

The one-year SYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.12. The average equity rating for SYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYN shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

SYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.37. With this latest performance, SYN shares dropped by -18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -67.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2166, while it was recorded at 0.2206 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2920 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synthetic Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Synthetic Biologics Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.30% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,296,501, which is approximately 0.917% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,885,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in SYN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 15.549% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 1,116,439 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,650,686 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,356,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,123,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 589,963 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,505,653 shares during the same period.