Sunrun Inc. [RUN] moved down -6.36: Why It’s Important

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.89%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 3, 2022.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, RUN stock dropped by -49.99%. The one-year Sunrun Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.53. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.29 billion, with 208.68 million shares outstanding and 197.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, RUN stock reached a trading volume of 12748249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $45.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $52, while Truist kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -49.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 24.85 for the last single week of trading, and 32.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,643 million, or 96.40% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,588,400, which is approximately 6.604% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.0 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $252.39 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 57.466% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 37,130,425 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 40,270,766 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 119,662,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,064,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,799,149 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 13,146,089 shares during the same period.