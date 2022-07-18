Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Is Currently 2.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 2.67% or 0.15 points to close at $5.76 with a heavy trading volume of 26927019 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for August 5, 2022.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 5, 2022 to discuss second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on August 4, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWNâ€™s website at www.swn.com.

It opened the trading session at $5.70, the shares rose to $5.78 and dropped to $5.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 14.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.74M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 26927019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -25.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.29% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Companyâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Companyâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $5,527 million, or 89.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 168,740,952, which is approximately 8.834% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,222,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.56 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $597.4 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 144,942,710 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 149,294,079 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 665,340,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 959,577,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,276,226 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 78,902,301 shares during the same period.