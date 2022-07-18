Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is 3.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] traded at a high on 07/15/22, posting a 0.95 gain after which it closed the dayâ€™ session at $6.35. The company report on July 14, 2022 that SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0219615 per share of common stock, payable in cash on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14165923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $24.76 billion, with 3.95 billion shares outstanding and 704.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.90M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 14165923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 66.20.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.25 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.75%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,893 million, or 11.90% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,928,893, which is approximately -12.671% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,657,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.77 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $178.96 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -3.822% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 52,344,151 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 64,503,763 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 338,806,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,654,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,883,412 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,946,764 shares during the same period.