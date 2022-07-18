Scotiabank lifts Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.65 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Crescent Point Increases Quarterly Dividend, Provides Updated Return of Capital Framework and Releases Sustainability Report.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce an increase to its quarterly dividend, an updated return of capital framework, the disposition of non-core assets, updated 2022 guidance and the release of its annual Sustainability Report.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is now 24.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.67 and lowest of $6.44 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 10.96, which means current price is +23.84% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.71M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 10606044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -28.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 86.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.92, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,387 million, or 41.03% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,856,390, which is approximately -0.45% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 18,232,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.25 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $114.52 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 2.461% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 31,649,142 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 34,804,218 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 142,161,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,614,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,868,512 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,596,808 shares during the same period.