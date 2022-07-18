Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] moved up 2.06: Why It’s Important

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.41 at the close of the session, up 2.06%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022.

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhoodâ€™s second quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q2/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhoodâ€™s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock is now -52.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOOD Stock saw the intraday high of $8.42 and lowest of $8.10 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 85.00, which means current price is +23.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.56M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 10109646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $4,239 million, or 69.10% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.31 million in HOOD stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $400.86 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly -33.308% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 127,079,047 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 96,419,992 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 280,591,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,091,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,176,853 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 41,720,970 shares during the same period.