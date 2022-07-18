Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell -50.36% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] gained 1.57% or 0.14 points to close at $9.04 with a heavy trading volume of 34784467 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Palantir Named a Leader in AI/ML Platforms by Independent Research Firm.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced it had been recognized as a Leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software platforms by renowned research and advisory firm Forrester.

Palantir was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in “The Forrester Waveâ„¢: AI/ML Platforms, Q3 2022” report. Palantir was cited as a Leader in this research. Palantirâ€™s Foundry operating system received the highest possible scores in the product vision, performance, market approach, and applications criteria.

It opened the trading session at $9.01, the shares rose to $9.12 and dropped to $8.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLTR points out that the company has recorded -45.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.50M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 34784467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on PLTR stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 80.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.93% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -57.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.99 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 35.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,690 million, or 33.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,003,743, which is approximately 22.413% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,955,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $786.08 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $309.96 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.751% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 107,014,142 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 113,760,512 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 408,699,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,474,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,645,470 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 39,184,993 shares during the same period.