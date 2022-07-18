Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] stock Initiated by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $11

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] gained 0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $3.85 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the worldâ€™s largest digital banking platforms, released today its First Quarter 2022 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Companyâ€™s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 6:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm BrasÃ­lia time.

“This is the strongest quarter in Nu’s history. We reached nearly 60 million customers and a record-high activity rate of 78%. Our earnings-generating formula helped drive a record high quarterly revenue of US$887 million (226% increase YoY on a FXN), with a low customer acquisition cost, increasing revenue per customer, and decreasing cost to serve. Our credit portfolio grew significantly above market and maintained healthy quality levels. This result is driven by our advanced risk modeling, as well as our disciplined and resilient lending, especially in light of the current macroeconomic conditions. Despite recent short-term market volatility and our upcoming lock-up release, we remain fully confident and committed to our long-term value creation, as reiterated by our main shareholders,” said David VÃ©lez, founder and CEO.

Nu Holdings Ltd. represents 5.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.71 billion with the latest information. NU stock price has been found in the range of $3.77 to $3.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.37M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 16284900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Underperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for NU stock

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

There are presently around $9,326 million, or 67.50% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 555,446,088, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in NU stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $980.94 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly -4.208% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 229,682,983 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 94,656,431 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,097,997,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,422,337,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,950,037 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 21,194,659 shares during the same period.