Market Analysts see Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Yamana Gold Announces Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Operating Results With Exceptional Performance Across Its Core Asset Portfolio Delivering Production Ahead of Plan; Strategic Initiatives at Jacobina and Wasamac Continue to Advance.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (â€œYamanaâ€ or â€œthe Companyâ€) today announces strong preliminary second quarter operating results, with total gold equivalent ounce (â€œGEOâ€)(1) production of 260,960 GEO(1). Gold production during the quarter was 232,542 ounces with silver production of 2.36 million ounces. Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, El PeÃ±Ã³n and Cerro Moro all delivered standout quarters. All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”)(2) for the quarter are expected to be less than US$1,090/oz.

A sum of 15959057 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.01M shares. Yamana Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $4.59 and dropped to a low of $4.40 until finishing in the latest session at $4.57.

The one-year AUY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.7. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $7.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.12% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Yamana Gold Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,227 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,403,695, which is approximately 7.528% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,360,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.32 million in AUY stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $141.55 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 13.252% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 81,262,300 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 53,773,618 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 352,286,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,322,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,337,261 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,277,994 shares during the same period.