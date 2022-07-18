Market Analysts see Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] jumped around 1.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.74 at the close of the session, up 4.00%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Twitter Board Confident in Merger Agreement and Intends to Close Transaction at $54.20 Per Share Price.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today received a notice of purported termination from Elon Musk and the Twitter Board issued the following statement in response:.

We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Twitter Inc. stock is now -12.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.772 and lowest of $36.27 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 73.34, which means current price is +20.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.69M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 14640395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $46.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $54.20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54.20 to $33, while Rosenblatt kept a Neutral rating on TWTR stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWTR shares from 54 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -44.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.53, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 43.69 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.38 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Twitter Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

Twitter Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $20,302 million, or 72.40% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,403,665, which is approximately 17.092% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,188,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.43 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -45.906% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 45,087,223 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 108,347,988 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 384,497,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,932,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,615,486 shares, while 196 institutional investors sold positions of 15,556,683 shares during the same period.