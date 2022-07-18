Market Analysts see SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] falling to $10. Time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 07/15/22, posting a 6.43 gain after which it closed the dayâ€™ session at $6.29. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Flyp Selects Galileo to Power Its Gamified Mobile Banking Platform.

The Banking-as-a-Service application will leverage Galileoâ€™s flexible API-enabled platform to offer a new, powerful way to bank.

Galileo Financial Technologies, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), today announced that its API-enabled financial technology powers Flyp. Flyp is a banking app and digital wallet, with gamified rewards, challenges, and quests to attract, engage and retain customers. Through its direct integration, Galileoâ€™s underlying solution â€” complete with fraud indicators, analytics dashboards, and more â€” will serve as the backbone of Flypâ€™s growing gamified banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform. Flyp’s approach is resonating with consumers because every penny counts right now, and many are looking to solutions that pair no- or low-fee options with the seamless user experience they have grown accustomed to in their digital-first lives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21896047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $5.41 billion, with 852.85 million shares outstanding and 720.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.43M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 21896047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.62% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -60.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,490 million, or 34.20% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately -19.113% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,863,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.93 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $195.96 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 60,609,166 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 118,554,742 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 216,725,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,889,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,726,156 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 19,339,276 shares during the same period.