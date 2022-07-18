iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.42 billion, down -19.74% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $3.66 on 07/15/22. The dayâ€™s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.47, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on July 5, 2022 that iQIYI Continues to Deliver Immersive Viewing Experience with Drama “The Lord of Losers” Hitting High Participation Rate.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on Jul. 5 the latest released interactive drama series The Lord of Losers had achieved high audience participation rate. From interactive dramas to participatory variety shows and XR concerts, iQIYI continues to push the boundary of participation with rich choices of plots and immersive settings.

It further demonstrates iQIYI’s commitment to employing ever-evolving technology to enhance user experience and forge greater connection between the audience and the content.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.74 percent and weekly performance of -13.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.77M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 9471201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4.50 to $5.60. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IQ shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.06. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.61% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -71.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $828 million, or 60.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,425,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.42 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $61.64 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 25,609,518 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 64,487,170 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 136,192,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,289,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,380,785 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 25,860,575 shares during the same period.