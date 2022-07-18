Goldman slashes price target on AT&T Inc. [T] â€“ find out why.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.57 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares.

The board of directors of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the companyâ€™s common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the companyâ€™s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the companyâ€™s 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

AT&T Inc. stock is now 10.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. T Stock saw the intraday high of $20.59 and lowest of $20.21 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 21.68, which means current price is +20.33% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.76M shares, T reached a trading volume of 23795614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $23.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $34 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on T stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 27 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 26.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.72% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.14 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -3.85%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $78,298 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 585,666,367, which is approximately 2.282% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,448,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.75 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly -11.838% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,289 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 242,049,523 shares. Additionally, 1,192 investors decreased positions by around 272,203,148 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 3,292,181,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,806,434,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,889,843 shares, while 203 institutional investors sold positions of 14,032,399 shares during the same period.