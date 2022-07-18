Ford Motor Company [F] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.90 during the day while it closed the day at $11.88. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Fordâ€™s Thai-Tang and Toney to Retire After Stellar Careers; Dave Bozeman Joins Ford to Lead FCSD, Enthusiast Vehicles.

Hau Thai-Tang, chief industrial platform officer, retiring Oct. 1, after accomplished 34+-year career, including overseeing development of multiple acclaimed vehicles and helping lead through COVID-19, supply chain challenges.

Frederiek Toney, vice president, global Ford Customer Service Division, retiring Dec. 1 after 22 years with Ford, where he drove record growth in FCSD.

Ford Motor Company stock has also gained 2.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has declined by -23.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.45% and lost -42.80% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $45.79 billion, with 4.01 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.45M shares, F reached a trading volume of 48956836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $16.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 14.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.45% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 16.74 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ford Motor Companyâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,587 million, or 53.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.09 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 941 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 135,935,695 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 170,227,286 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,763,490,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,069,653,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,938,817 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 27,339,790 shares during the same period.