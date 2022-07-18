Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.29 billion, down -80.44% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.54 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Farfetch Publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced today that it published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (â€˜ESGâ€™) report. The report highlights Farfetchâ€™s ESG initiatives and the Companyâ€™s progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals.

The report can be accessed on the “ESG” tab of the Companyâ€™s investor relations website at http://farfetchinvestors.com where interested parties can also find a list of additional sources for further information on Farfetchâ€™s business and policies.

Farfetch Limited stock is now -80.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTCH Stock saw the intraday high of $7.0504 and lowest of $6.52 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 51.53, which means current price is +0.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.89M shares, FTCH reached a trading volume of 13940762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FTCH stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FTCH shares from 26 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

How has FTCH stock performed recently?

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.88% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -86.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Limited [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.23 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Farfetch Limitedâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.99.

Farfetch Limitedâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]

There are presently around $1,975 million, or 97.60% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,601,897, which is approximately 12.523% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 4.69% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 30,590,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.06 million in FTCH stocks shares; and LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $112.5 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly -29.618% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 64,146,262 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 94,394,080 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 143,387,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,928,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,036,635 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 21,892,932 shares during the same period.