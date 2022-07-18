Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $125

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] jumped around 1.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $84.54 at the close of the session, up 1.68%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Permian Highway Pipeline Announces Final Investment Decision for Expansion Project.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Providing near-term Permian takeaway solution.

Permian Highway Pipeline, LLC (PHP) today announced a final investment decision (FID) to proceed with its expansion project after securing binding firm transportation agreements for all available capacity.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now 38.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $84.88 and lowest of $82.90 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 105.57, which means current price is +38.11% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.82M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 17210124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $102.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $88 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 71 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.84% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 43.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.23, while it was recorded at 84.53 for the last single week of trading, and 76.90 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporationâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 23.92%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $200,132 million, or 57.00% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,432,696, which is approximately 2.482% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,079,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.26 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.23 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,500 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 175,987,937 shares. Additionally, 1,443 investors decreased positions by around 92,851,363 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 2,098,467,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,367,306,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 264 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,244,636 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 7,032,813 shares during the same period.