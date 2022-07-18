Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Stock trading around $0.88 per share: Whatâ€™s Next?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.96%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that PhexxiÂ® Mechanism of Action Article Published in the Journal of Therapeutic Advances in Reproductive Health.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.,Â (Nasdaq: EVFM)Â announced today that theÂ Journal of Therapeutic Advances in Reproductive Health has published Mechanisms of action of currently available woman-controlled, vaginally administered, non-hormonal contraceptive products, a peer-reviewed article defining and reconfirming the mechanism of action (MOA) of PhexxiÂ® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate).

The Journal detailed and highlighted Phexxi’s ability to maintain vaginal pH up to an hour before and during vaginal intercourse as a way of preventing pregnancy.

Over the last 12 months, EVFM stock dropped by -93.64%. The one-year Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.58. The average equity rating for EVFM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.40 million, with 163.14 million shares outstanding and 155.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.62M shares, EVFM stock reached a trading volume of 33697855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51.

EVFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.96. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 181.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.19% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -93.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7907, while it was recorded at 1.0896 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3468 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evofem Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2023.30 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Evofem Biosciences Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.99.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 427,971, which is approximately -6.438% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 260,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in EVFM stocks shares; and MIRADOR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $0.16 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 3408.679% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 253,777 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 490,290 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 589,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,333,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,262 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 260,377 shares during the same period.