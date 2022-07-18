CSX Corporation [CSX] moved up 2.41: Why It’s Important

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $28.86 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that CSX Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced that the Companyâ€™s Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend on the companyâ€™s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

About CSX and its DisclosuresCSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

CSX Corporation represents 2.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.27 billion with the latest information. CSX stock price has been found in the range of $28.57 to $28.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 15846875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CSX stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.23% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.84, while it was recorded at 28.51 for the last single week of trading, and 34.09 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporationâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 13.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $46,927 million, or 76.50% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,175,290, which is approximately 0.864% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,774,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.97 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -25.372% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 135,920,501 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 145,990,005 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,344,116,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,626,026,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,118,325 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,922,163 shares during the same period.