Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] is -50.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.26%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Cemtrex to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 8, 2022.

– Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, will present at the in-person LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, CA June 7 â€“ 9, 2022.

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference and deliver the Companyâ€™s in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

Over the last 12 months, CETX stock dropped by -70.73%. The average equity rating for CETX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.20 million, with 24.09 million shares outstanding and 23.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 474.67K shares, CETX stock reached a trading volume of 25173039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

CETX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.26. With this latest performance, CETX shares gained by 38.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.69% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -70.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2986, while it was recorded at 0.3161 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7090 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemtrex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.34. Cemtrex Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

Cemtrex Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.50% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 620,697, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 11.68% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 157,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in CETX stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $15000.0 in CETX stock with ownership of nearly -2.309% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 53,430 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 390,195 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 480,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 924,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,535 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 389,353 shares during the same period.