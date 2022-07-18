Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] â€“ find out why.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] gained 2.50% or 0.77 points to close at $31.60 with a heavy trading volume of 13721625 shares. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Rivian Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on August 11, 2022, after market close.

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast will be available here, and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

It opened the trading session at $31.05, the shares rose to $31.63 and dropped to $29.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded -63.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.63M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 13721625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $59.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 185.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.70.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 30.65 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rivian Automotive Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $18,421 million, or 65.70% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,796,212, which is approximately 0.442% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $981.95 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 20.65% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

335 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 19,892,918 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 25,733,213 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 537,327,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,953,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,826,461 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 6,124,394 shares during the same period.