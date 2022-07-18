B2Gold Corp. [BTG] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $3.18 on 07/15/22. The dayâ€™s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.11, while the highest price level was $3.22. The company report on July 14, 2022 that B2Gold Reports Continued Strong Gold Production for Q2 2022 with Total Gold Production of 223,623 oz, In Line with Budget; On Track to Meet Annual Guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 oz of Total Gold Production.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) Â (NSX: B2G)Â (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.08 percent and weekly performance of -4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.61M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 10553508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,774 million, or 67.21% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,291,382, which is approximately 2.261% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,047,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.99 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.64 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 5.367% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 44,996,691 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 47,311,500 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 465,653,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 557,961,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,172,612 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,215,700 shares during the same period.