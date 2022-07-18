Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] â€“ find out why.

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbaseâ€™s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

A sum of 10670217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.98M shares. Coinbase Global Inc. shares reached a high of $56.55 and dropped to a low of $51.93 until finishing in the latest session at $53.79.

The one-year COIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.47. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $123.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $70 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 173 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.74.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.78. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.08% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -76.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.20, while it was recorded at 53.69 for the last single week of trading, and 188.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,260 million, or 46.70% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,951,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.49 million in COIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $324.1 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 4.52% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 10,002,045 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 17,191,185 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 52,008,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,201,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,942,571 shares, while 259 institutional investors sold positions of 8,114,967 shares during the same period.