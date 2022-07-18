American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is -19.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a high on 07/15/22, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the dayâ€™ session at $14.47. The company report on July 13, 2022 that American Airlines Publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

FORT WORTH, Texas –News Direct– American Airlines.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2022 /3BL Media/ – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report today, providing updates on the companyâ€™s strategy and progress across key issues over the year. The report affirms Americanâ€™s focus on the issues most important to its business and stakeholders, including climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); customer and team member safety; and customer service.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30060823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 6.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.92%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $9.26 billion, with 649.50 million shares outstanding and 641.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.43M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 30060823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.78% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -29.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.28, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,215 million, or 56.10% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,272,683, which is approximately 1.652% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,081,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.98 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $502.98 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.626% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 39,976,625 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 28,754,954 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 291,687,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,418,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,253,212 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,471,102 shares during the same period.