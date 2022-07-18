AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $15.37 on 07/15/22. The dayâ€™s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.71, while the highest price level was $15.39. The company report on July 12, 2022 that FATHOM EVENTS, UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND DREAMWORKS PICTURES PROUDLY PRESENT GLOBAL COMEDY SENSATION JO KOY IN A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY LIVE IN-PERSON EVENT TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF HIS GROUNDBREAKING NEW FEATURE FILM, EASTER SUNDAY.

Fathom Events’ Easter Sunday: Live with Jo Koy, featuring an exclusive comedic introduction with Jo Koy, takes place on August 4, 2022.

Easter Sunday, from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures, arrives in theaters nationwide August 5.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.49 percent and weekly performance of 4.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.09M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 26002517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $9.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 28.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.35% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -57.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 22.64 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,741 million, or 35.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,381,679, which is approximately 0.629% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,321,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.85 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $205.86 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.807% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 15,948,884 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 12,955,231 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 149,459,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,363,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,356 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,556,176 shares during the same period.