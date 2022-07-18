Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell -13.76% so far this year. What now?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $102.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Alibaba’s Smart Campus Taps AI to Stay Cool This Summer.

By Ivy Yu.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited represents 2.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $280.15 billion with the latest information. BABA stock price has been found in the range of $97.84 to $103.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.41M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 33527964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $158.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BABA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for BABA stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.27. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.45% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.28, while it was recorded at 106.82 for the last single week of trading, and 119.86 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limitedâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.90. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee.Alibaba Group Holding Limitedâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 0.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $42,400 million, or 16.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 22,711,922, which is approximately -42.777% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,358,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in BABA stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.48 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 1.809% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

611 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 50,103,052 shares. Additionally, 752 investors decreased positions by around 109,146,153 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 254,655,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,904,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,818,330 shares, while 228 institutional investors sold positions of 19,470,923 shares during the same period.