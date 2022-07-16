why Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $129.10

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] loss -4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $79.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION DOUBLES ITS AUTHORIZATION FOR COMMON STOCK AND WARRANT REPURCHASE FROM $1 BILLION TO $2 BILLION.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has doubled its previously announced repurchase program authorization from $1 billion to up to $2 billion in aggregate value of its common stock and/or warrants through year-end 2023. To date, under its previously authorized program, Chesapeake has repurchased approximately 5.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of approximately $89 per share.

Nick Dell’Osso, Chesapeake’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We firmly believe our stock is undervalued and are pleased to announce material progress on our buyback program today. Doubling our buyback authorization to a total of $2 billion, in conjunction with our commitment to our base and variable dividend program, highlights our confidence in our sustainable free cash flow generating capability and our commitment to shareholder returns. Our disciplined capital allocation strategy is delivering leading per share cash returns and highlighting the compelling value in our shares.”.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation represents 120.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.06 billion with the latest information. CHK stock price has been found in the range of $75.225 to $80.4455.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 2460615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $129.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, CHK shares dropped by -15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.86, while it was recorded at 79.59 for the last single week of trading, and 75.54 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to -3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $11,530 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 13,017,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,196,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $924.64 million in CHK stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $911.5 million in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -3.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 20,491,509 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 13,382,802 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 105,743,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,617,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,958,455 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 927,841 shares during the same period.