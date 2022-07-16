Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] loss -2.00% or -0.23 points to close at $11.29 with a heavy trading volume of 2549184 shares. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Liberty Energy Inc., formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, July 25, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 8163181. The replay will be available until August 2, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $11.01, the shares rose to $11.32 and dropped to $10.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBRT points out that the company has recorded -6.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 2549184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $20.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.70, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,423 million, or 76.20% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,557,136, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,819,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.68 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.96 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 14,115,332 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,239,763 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 104,178,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,533,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,719 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,649 shares during the same period.