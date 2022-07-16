Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cigna Corporation [CI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] slipped around -8.84 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $264.91 at the close of the session, down -3.23%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Cigna Corporation’s Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Details.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Global health services company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and will host a conference call the same day.

Second quarter 2022 financial results will be released no later than 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review these results on a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Cigna Corporation stock is now 15.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CI Stock saw the intraday high of $266.82 and lowest of $261.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 282.33, which means current price is +24.28% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 2260774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Corporation [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $294.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $283 to $296. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CI stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CI shares from 258 to 301.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 7.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 261.91, while it was recorded at 275.42 for the last single week of trading, and 235.78 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 11.45%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $76,056 million, or 90.50% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,350,591, which is approximately -0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,992,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.12 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.81 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 11,725,714 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 17,304,120 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 248,801,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,831,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,581,159 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 658,154 shares during the same period.