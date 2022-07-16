Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $182

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] plunged by -$2.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $149.94 during the day while it closed the day at $149.03. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Marsh McLennan Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today declared a 10.3% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.535 to $0.590 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on July 28, 2022.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock has also loss -4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMC stock has declined by -11.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.08% and lost -14.26% year-on date.

The market cap for MMC stock reached $75.23 billion, with 503.00 million shares outstanding and 501.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 2421014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $182.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $163 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $183, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.04, while it was recorded at 152.95 for the last single week of trading, and 160.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 8.60%.

There are presently around $66,706 million, or 92.60% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,754,811, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,015,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.37 billion in MMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.62 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

535 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 20,923,450 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 27,936,229 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 391,181,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,041,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,363,974 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,468,684 shares during the same period.