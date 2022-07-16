Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is -14.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -0.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $140.78. The company report on July 8, 2022 that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report second quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Mr. Anthony Capuano, Marriott International’s Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International’s Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Operations, will discuss the company’s performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott’s investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to the investor relations website, and select the link for the second quarter earnings call under “Recent and Upcoming Events.” A replay will be available at that same website until August 1, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2398105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marriott International Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $46.37 billion, with 328.30 million shares outstanding and 266.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2398105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $176.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $156 to $182, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 163 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.74, while it was recorded at 139.25 for the last single week of trading, and 161.60 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 39.75%.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $27,587 million, or 62.10% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,483,503, which is approximately 2.517% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,956,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.08 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 29.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,994,813 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 19,338,035 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 158,596,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,929,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,011,581 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,543,617 shares during the same period.