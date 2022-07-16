Market cap of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] reaches 40.75B – now what?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] price plunged by -1.97 percent to reach at -$2.08. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Capital One Announces Stress Test Results.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced the company’s Stress Capital Buffer Requirement (“SCB”), as calculated by the Federal Reserve 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review process (“CCAR”), is 3.1 percent, effective October 1, 2022. Capital One’s previously disclosed SCB of 2.5 percent, as calculated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System 2021 CCAR process, will remain in effect through the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Capital One also posted a summary of the company’s stress test results on its website (http://www.capitalone.com). This summary shows the results of Capital One’s modeling of the Federal Reserve’s severely adverse scenario. From the home page, select “About” choose “Investors” to access the Investor Center, select “Financials”, and then choose “Capital One Stress Test Results” to view the current summary.

A sum of 2788548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Capital One Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $104.46 and dropped to a low of $101.98 until finishing in the latest session at $103.45.

The one-year COF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.02. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $159.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $152 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.14, while it was recorded at 106.36 for the last single week of trading, and 139.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -5.80%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,615 million, or 91.90% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 32,964,956, which is approximately 0.531% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,803,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -11.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 15,548,035 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 29,952,669 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 310,935,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,435,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,563 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,099 shares during the same period.