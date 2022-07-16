Market Analysts see Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] falling to $46. Time to buy?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] gained 0.08% or 0.03 points to close at $37.25 with a heavy trading volume of 5236485 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Envista Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) will report financial results for its second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Envista’s website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call. You can access the conference call by dialing 866-518-6930 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9822 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing conference ID #9100648.

It opened the trading session at $36.80, the shares rose to $37.34 and dropped to $36.5248, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded -18.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 5236485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $48, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.33, while it was recorded at 37.98 for the last single week of trading, and 42.86 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 41.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $6,735 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,039,075, which is approximately -2.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,793,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.26 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $562.07 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 25,544,057 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 22,013,570 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 133,387,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,945,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,765,948 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,205 shares during the same period.