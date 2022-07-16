Citigroup slashes price target on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] – find out why.

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.38%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that TimkenSteel to Purchase Group Annuity Contract for Retiree Pension Benefits.

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, on July 7, 2022, entered into an agreement to purchase a group annuity contract from The Prudential Insurance Company of America (“Prudential”) to settle approximately $250 million of the company’s approximate $800 million in U.S. pension obligations under the TimkenSteel Corporation Bargaining Unit Pension Plan (the “Pension Plan”).

In connection with the agreement, Prudential will pay future benefits under the group annuity contract starting October 1, 2022, for a specified group of approximately 1,900 retirees and beneficiaries who are currently receiving payments from the Pension Plan. Prudential is a highly rated insurance company and was selected by the Pension Plan’s fiduciary, with the advice of an independent expert.

Over the last 12 months, PRU stock dropped by -9.28%. The one-year Prudential Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.39. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.02 billion, with 376.10 million shares outstanding and 374.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, PRU stock reached a trading volume of 2308187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $105.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $131 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.89, while it was recorded at 94.43 for the last single week of trading, and 108.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prudential Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

PRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 0.22%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,341 million, or 60.10% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,183,900, which is approximately 1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,119,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.75 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly 1.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

632 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 11,589,281 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 8,627,706 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 197,802,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,019,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,230 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,523,441 shares during the same period.