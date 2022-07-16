Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] Revenue clocked in at $467.10 million, up 0.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] closed the trading session at $6.62 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.41, while the highest price level was $7.18. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Chindata Group Successfully Closes $500 Million Syndicated Loan.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that the Company has successfully closed a $500 million syndicated loan on June 24th.

The US$500 million facility has a 3-year tenor with a 2-year extension option. Credit Suisse AG (Singapore branch) and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, INC acted as Original Mandated Lead Arrangers and Book runners. A total of 15 lenders participated in the facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.46 percent and weekly performance of -14.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CD reached to a volume of 2729514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.60. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $534 million, or 40.90% of CD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,058,874, which is approximately 27.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,111,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.49 million in CD stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $39.38 million in CD stock with ownership of nearly -12.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 13,285,189 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,850,088 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 51,050,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,185,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,629,533 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,644,764 shares during the same period.