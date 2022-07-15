why Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.25

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [NASDAQ: ILPT] slipped around -3.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.58 at the close of the session, down -24.59%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Reduces Dividend for Second Quarter to $0.01 Per Share.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that ILPT’s Board of Trustees has reduced ILPT’s regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares for the second quarter to $0.01 per share. This dividend will be paid to ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2022 and distributed on or about August 18, 2022.

Earlier this year, ILPT closed on the strategic acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, or Monmouth, which significantly enhanced ILPT’s scale, tenant base and geographic diversity. Since then, there have been unanticipated increases in interest rates and deterioration in real estate market conditions. As a result, it is taking longer than originally expected to complete ILPT’s long term financing plan for the Monmouth acquisition, which includes the sale of additional equity interests in its consolidated joint venture, property sales and other refinancing activities. ILPT is reducing its quarterly dividend to enhance its liquidity until it completes its long term financing plan for the Monmouth acquisition and/or its leverage profile otherwise improves. ILPT currently anticipates that its dividend will return to a rate at, or close to, its historical level sometime in 2023.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock is now -57.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ILPT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.75 and lowest of $10.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.66, which means current price is +2.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 614.21K shares, ILPT reached a trading volume of 4299954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILPT shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILPT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.01.

How has ILPT stock performed recently?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.91. With this latest performance, ILPT shares dropped by -23.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.99 for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.28. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.24.

Earnings analysis for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]

There are presently around $785 million, or 88.70% of ILPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ILPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,011,027, which is approximately -1.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,527,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.7 million in ILPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $58.55 million in ILPT stock with ownership of nearly 10.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [NASDAQ:ILPT] by around 3,477,677 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,893,289 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 48,571,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,942,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ILPT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,625 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,516 shares during the same period.