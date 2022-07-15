why Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.84

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.32%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) will hold its 2022 second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos’ senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock dropped by -59.32%. The one-year Cronos Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.54. The average equity rating for CRON stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 375.02 million shares outstanding and 195.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 3722222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $4.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.54 to $3.24, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.55 and a Gross Margin at -29.58. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51.

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.50 and a Current Ratio set at 26.40.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,404,219, which is approximately 2.074% of the company’s market cap and around 47.22% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.9 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.78 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 4.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 6,156,798 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 5,890,689 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 38,582,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,630,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,013 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,827,853 shares during the same period.