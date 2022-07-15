why Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.65

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.00 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Clean Energy to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 4, 2022 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.888.220.8451 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.646.828.8193. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Sunday, September 4 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 9973154.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is now -18.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.00 and lowest of $4.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.69, which means current price is +24.38% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 2299628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $12.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 71.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $484 million, or 44.80% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 16,456,576, which is approximately 33.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,438,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.6 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $53.39 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 14,679,409 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 12,630,303 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 68,825,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,135,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,350,622 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,791,929 shares during the same period.